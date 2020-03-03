Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,922 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $54,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,967. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

