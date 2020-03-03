Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 13.12% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $71,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

