Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $68,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $126.33 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

