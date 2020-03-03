Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.62% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $52,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 142,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18,871.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 396,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 394,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 94,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.