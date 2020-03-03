Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,971 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Shopify worth $54,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $488.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.50. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

