Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 141,747 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $64,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.