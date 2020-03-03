Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,522 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $57,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $191.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

