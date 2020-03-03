Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,861 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $55,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

