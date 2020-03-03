Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.95% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $57,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,648,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

