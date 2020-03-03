Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $63,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $193.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $152.99 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

