Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $63,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.