Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.17 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,762,042 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $52,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.