Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $56.79 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,010 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $56,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 147,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 139,628 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,167,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

