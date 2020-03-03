Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $56.93 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $56,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

APD opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.00 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

