Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $58.87 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $58,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3,545.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after buying an additional 1,251,496 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,300,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

