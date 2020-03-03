Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $60.87 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $60,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after buying an additional 831,849 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,971.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 120,802 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

