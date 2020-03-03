Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $67.45 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of BCE worth $67,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in BCE by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after buying an additional 142,473 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in BCE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in BCE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BCE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

