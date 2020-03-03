Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $76.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,604,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,626,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $76,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

