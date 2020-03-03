Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $79.15 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $79,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 277,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. SAP SE has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

