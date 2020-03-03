Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Kimberly Clark worth $58,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $114.62 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

