Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $65,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

