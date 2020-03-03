Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $53,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.27.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

