Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,919 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Steris worth $60,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,254 shares of company stock worth $2,077,285. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average is $150.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

