Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,193,737 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Gold Trust worth $68,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 96,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,242.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 175,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 162,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

