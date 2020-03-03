Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,792 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $77,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

