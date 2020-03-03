Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 469,982 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 15.64% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $68,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 741,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,754,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,691,000.

Shares of IVLU opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.