Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 80,964 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $60,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of USB opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

