Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 146,351 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $67,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

