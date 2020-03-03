Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,893 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $63,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,066,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.71. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.