Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 505,471 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $65,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

