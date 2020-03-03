Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar General worth $73,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.29. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

