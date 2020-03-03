Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 3rd (AAG, ABBN, ALBO, ALO, BEI, BHP, DIS, FLIR, FLTR, HFG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Aumann (ETR:AAG) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 18.50 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $69.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €118.00 ($137.21) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €106.00 ($123.26) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €96.00 ($111.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price target reduced by Imperial Capital from $57.00 to $45.00. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 9,000 ($118.39) to £110 ($144.70). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $60.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price target raised by Imperial Capital from $361.00 to $363.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $145.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €83.00 ($96.51) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €106.00 ($123.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $49.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $6.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

