Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (1COV, AVON, GROW, HSX, IAG, IMI, RMV, RSA, RTO, SGE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.