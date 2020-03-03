Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,388 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.68% of Equity Commonwealth worth $67,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.