Espers (ESP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Espers has a total market capitalization of $434,333.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.01010484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041033 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00205724 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

