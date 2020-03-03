Exelixis (EXEL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2020 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/26/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/15/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/11/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2020 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

1/12/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, continues to gain traction in both indications — RCC and HCC. While demand for the RCC indication has been strong, the initial traction for the HCC indication in second and third-line settings was encouraging. The company is on track to expand cabozantinib’s label further and the drug is already being evaluated in various studies with Roche’s immuno-oncology drug, Tecentriq, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Opdivo. Successful outcomes from the ongoing studies should boost demand further. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition has stiffened with the approval of Opdivo + Yervoy in first-line RCC and other treatments. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/9/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/7/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $472,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at $20,825,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,139 shares of company stock worth $10,834,664. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 296,696 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

