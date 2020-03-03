Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,759.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 53.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 41% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2,759.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

