Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after buying an additional 121,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,405,000 after buying an additional 61,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,733.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,835,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.