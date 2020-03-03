Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EYPT. Laidlaw began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

