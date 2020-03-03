Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $196.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,199 shares of company stock worth $17,430,661 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

