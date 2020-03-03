Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.72

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Facebook’s analysis:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $196.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.21. Facebook has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,199 shares of company stock worth $17,430,661 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

