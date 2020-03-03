Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

