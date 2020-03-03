Finning International (FTT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finning International (TSE: FTT) recently:

2/27/2020 – Finning International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Finning International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

2/13/2020 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$24.00.

2/13/2020 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

1/15/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

1/13/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

1/10/2020 – Finning International was given a new C$26.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.50 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.29. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.85. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at C$925,892.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,441 shares of company stock worth $135,653.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

