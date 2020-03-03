First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 2.00% of First Bancorp worth $23,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

