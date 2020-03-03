First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.73% of First Business Financial Services worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $204.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

