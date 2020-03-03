First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Raised by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 0.43% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $22,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 121,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

