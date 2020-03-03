First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stake Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577,111 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.38% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $65,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

