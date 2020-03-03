First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $46.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported sales of $46.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year sales of $180.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.95 million to $184.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $187.28 million, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $469.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,539 shares of company stock worth $1,881,583. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

