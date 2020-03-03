First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,535 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.62% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $87,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

