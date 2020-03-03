Fmr LLC Boosts Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 377,090 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.62% of RadNet worth $67,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RadNet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RadNet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.45.

Several research firms recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

